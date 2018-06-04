Early pre-monsoon rains brought relief from sweltering heat as Mumbai city received wide spread rains. It is indeed a curtain raise for the Mumbai monsoon. However, it causes 3 deaths due to electrocution and more over air traffic was hit after lightning and thunder struck the city late in the evening on Saturday. Children enjoyed the welcome rains but lightning and thunder created panic among Mumbaikars. Train services were disrupted for couple of hours. More rains are expected for the next few days and it is a good news. BMC should take remedial measures to avoid water logging and see the road works are completed well ahead of the regular monsoon rains. Mumbai needs sufficient rains to cater to the water needs of sky scrapers coming up all over the city. It is time to start rain water harvesting as we have sufficient rains and it is opportune moment to make it a meaningful one so as to enable us to have sufficient stock of water in case of failure of rains in the second half of the monsoon season.

Chitra Krishnan

