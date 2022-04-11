On Sunday Netta D’Souza, All India Mahila Congress acting President and BJP’s Union Minister Smriti Irani were travelling by IndiGo’s Delhi-Guwahati flight. The moment D’Souza saw Irani on the flight; she fired questions on price rise at Mrs Irani. Other passengers on the flight were simply amused to see two high-profile ladies pulling each other.

Later on, D’Souza posted a short video of the incident on Twitter where she asks Women and Child Development Minister Irani about the rising prices of cooking gas and petrol. The video was hilarious because both the ladies were walking with their baggage in one hand and on the other hand, they were shooting each other.

The minister was sitting in the first row of the plane and D’Souza in the back row. While deplaning, she called the minister’s name and asked her a question. All the passengers, passengers who were supposed to deplane, stood blacking each other’s way to hear the amusing conversation. Irani, while walking on the aerobridge towards the terminal, was heard telling the Congress leader than 80 crore people in India are getting free food grains for the last 27 months.

“It will be lovely if I am not accosted,” she says, to which D’Souza says “no one is being accosted”. The Congress leader then tells Irani that she is a minister to which the latter replies, ”I am answering ma’am”, and speaks about free COVID-19 vaccination.

Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati.



When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor!



Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people's misery ! 👇 pic.twitter.com/NbkW2LgxOL — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) April 10, 2022

Some parts of the conversation in the video are not audible. IndiGo spokesperson told PTI, “We are aware of the matter on flight 6E262 DEL-GAU on 10 April 2022 and it is currently under investigation. We would like to confirm no IndiGo employees were involved in this matter.”

The airline had banned comedian Kunal Kamra for six months after he had heckled Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, 2020.