As many as 184 additional mobile towers are proposed to be set up in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra to upgrade communication infrastructure in the region.

In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said that in the current expansion plan, 74 2G mobile towers and 110 3G towers have been proposed to be set up in Sindhudurg.

Prabhu, a native of Sindhudurg district, had urged Sinha to look into the national optical fibre network and communication infrastructure in the district.

At present, 188 2G and 68 3G mobile towers are working in various talukas of the district.

Sinha also informed Prabhu that 365 gram panchayats in Ratnagiri district would soon be provided with broadband services. Similarly, infrastructure has been laid in 368 gram panchayats in Sindhudurg for providing broadband connectivity.