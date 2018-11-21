Six persons of a family, including two women and as many children, were on Wednesday killed when their car collided with a truck on Manmad-Yeola road in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said.

The car in which the family was travelling was reduced to a pulp due to the impact of the collision, a Yeola taluka police station official said.

The car was headed towards Yeola, around 85 km away from here when the truck rammed into it at Visapur phata (diversion) around 4:30 AM, he said, adding that the accident disrupted vehicular traffic for several hours.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, the official said.

The deceased are identified as Balasaheb Aanad (60), his wife Indubai (55), car driver Shrinath Aanad (25), Mohini Khandave, Hari khandave (5) and Bhimabai Rohakale(70).