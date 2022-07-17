Representative image

Crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested two people and recovered 490 Smart Phones, 9.59 KGs of Ganja 174 bottles of liquor and two swords from Mankhurd said the police on Friday.

According to police, the accused arrested used to allegedly buy stolen phones and sell them in other states of the country.

In June 2022, Crime Branch Unit 6 constable Sambhaji Kolekar received a tip-off that a person staying in Maharashtra Nagar buys stolen or lost smartphones.

Passing this information to his superiors Inspector Ravindra Salunkhe, Incharge of Unit 6 of Mumbai crime branch formed a team to verify the tip off and understand the modus operandi of the person.

On July 15, the team raided a house and recovered smartphones including 41 iPhones, 174 bottles of country made and foreign liquor, a laptop and 2 swords, the total value of the seized property amounts to Rs 74.78 Lakh.

The officials have also arrested two accused, who were identified as Mehboob Khan (37) and Fiyaz Akbar Sheikh (31), said the police.