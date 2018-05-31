Rapper-actor-producer Snoop Dogg has smashed the world record of largest ever glass of gin and juice.

In a nod to his 1994 hit “Gin and Juice,” the 46-year-old musician concocted the largest glass of the tune’s signature beverage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, reported Entertainment Weekly.

During his set at the festival, Snoop set the Guinness World Record for the biggest-ever version of the cocktail, with the final five-foot-tall product containing 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, plus juice donated by Whole Foods.

Rapper Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio helped Snoop in making the world record.

A representative from the Guinness organisation presented Snoop with his record certificate.

The rapper shared the picture of the certificate on Instagram.

“The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018,” the record certificate stated.