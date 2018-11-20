Rapper Snoop Dogg, whose career spans three decades, has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He received the 2,651st star outside the El Capitan theater on Monday. During his Walk of Fame ceremony, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, couldn’t resist paying tribute to himself.

“I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting,” said the 47-year-old, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

He added, “I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong; I want to thank me for being me at all times.”

Dogg was joined at the ceremony by fellow stars of hip-hop including Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams and Warren G.

The legendary rapper’s chart-topping hits include ‘Gin and Juice,’ ‘Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,’ ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot,’ ‘Sensual Seduction,’ among others.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally-recognised Hollywood icon. The five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles honour personalities from music, film, and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry. The first stars were unveiled in 1958 before the first official ones were laid on the Walk of Fame in 1960 and 1961.