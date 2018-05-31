Megastar Amitabh Bachchan believes more than celebrities, social workers should be lauded for the efforts they make towards the welfare of the society.

“Just delivering pertinent written lines and presenting a smiling celebrity face is not going to change the world, but an effort is made, a beginning is visible and from there it takes its own course,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

“The ones that do the maximum work and who should be lauded and decorated the most should be the ‘workers’, who travel from destination to destination right into the interiors of the country propagating these campaigns to perfection.

“They are the true ambassadors, the true heroes of any such campaign… And regrettably, they are ones that get the least attention,” he added.

The 75-year-old further wrote: “Whether it is the Swachch Bharat, the Beti Bachao Andolan, the tiger, the elephant saves, TB, Hepatitis B, Diabetes and the many more that I work for… It must never be forgotten that the one that delivers and finally conquers, is that worker.”

On the work front, Amitabh can currently be seen alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in ‘102 Not Out’.