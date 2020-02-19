Keeping up with the trajectory of trying something new, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has time and again proved her mettle as an actor with her brilliant performances in films like, ‘Neerja’, ‘PadMan’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’. is now teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh, supposedly one of Bollywood’s ace directors for her next. The film has been apparently titled, ‘Blind’.

Says a source, “Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh’s body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as the opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative. The Sonam Kapoor-starrer will be on floors in mid-June in London. However, no details of her role are out as yet.”

If the speculation is true, then fans are in for a never-tried-before synapse of the crowd-puller star, Kapoor-Ahuja and the maverick Ghosh. Sonam has time and again proved her mettle as an actor with her brilliant performances in films like, ‘Neerja’, ‘PadMan’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’.