In a letter to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Sonia Gandhi said Y Puran Kumar’s death reflects systemic bias and injustice faced even by senior officials.

Sonia Gandhi Condoles IPS Y Puran Kumar's Death, Slams 'Prejudice in Bureaucracy' 2

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to Amneet P Kumar, the wife of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide in Chandigarh, calling his death a grim reminder of the prejudice and bias that continue to plague India’s bureaucracy.

In her condolence letter, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said, “The news of the tragic death of your husband and senior IPS officer, Mr Y Puran Kumar, is both shocking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family in this time of immense difficulty.”

Gandhi added, “The passing of Mr Y Puran Kumar is a reminder to us that even today, the prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice. I and millions of people of the country stand with you on this path to justice.”

She wished Amneet P Kumar “strength and courage” to face the difficult time ahead.

Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 on Tuesday. His wife, a senior IAS officer, serves as Commissioner and Secretary in the Haryana government.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Chandigarh Police to probe the case. However, Kumar’s family has not yet consented to the post-mortem, citing “incomplete information” in the FIR.

Kumar, who was posted as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria, reportedly left behind an eight-page note naming eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, alleging “mental harassment” and humiliation.

Following the controversy, the Haryana government transferred SP Bijarniya on Saturday.