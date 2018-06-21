Indian boxers Sonia Lather (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after they advanced to the semifinals of the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia today.

Sonia, a world and asian championship silver-medallist, produced an assured performance to defeat local favourite Myagmar Gundegmaa to make the last-four stage.

Joining her in the medal rounds was Lovlina, a gold-medallist at the inaugural India Open earlier this year. She was equally dominating in her 5-0 win over Thailand’s Suchada Panich.

It was a battle of straight punches between Sonia and Gundegmaa and the Indian was better by a few notches in her clean and impactful hits.

Lovlina’s rival put up a stronger resistance but lacked in accuracy.