The trailer of the Punjabi singer-actor, Diljit Dosanjh’s next, ‘Soorma’ is out now and it is a story based on the greatest comeback of hockey legend, Sandeep Singh.

The trailer of the film traces the journey of ex-captain of Indian Hockey team, Sandeep Singh, essayed by Dosanjh.

The film showcases his personal as well as professional aspects of life. It shows how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years.

The film also features Taapsse Pannu and Angad Bedi.

Singh is regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous drag-flickers, masters in a peculiar scoring technique in hockey. He was even graced with the nickname ‘Flicker Singh’ for his drag speeds of over 145 km/hr.

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film is set to hit the theaters on July 13.