The makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsse Pannu’s upcoming film, ‘Soorma’, are all set to release its first romantic track on Monday.

Sung by Diljit himself, the lyrics for the song have been penned by ace writer Gulzar with Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s music.

According to media reports, the song will feature Diljit and Taapsee’s chemistry while they play hockey together.

Recently, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star opened up about his experience on working with Gulzar and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

“I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity. I recently did a show with Shankar ji and I used to hear a lot of his songs that he has composed in the past. Through this film, meeting Gulzar Sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me,” he said.

The trailer of the film has already garnered immense appreciation from the audience.

Inspired by a true story, the film is about a hockey player, Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

Singh is regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous drag-flickers, masters in a peculiar scoring technique in hockey. He was even graced with the nickname ‘Flicker Singh’ for his drag speeds of over 145 km/hr.

Apart from Diljit and Taapsee, the film also features Angad Bedi in a pivotal role.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, ‘Soorma’ is written and directed by Shaad Ali.

The film is slated to release on July 13.