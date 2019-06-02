South Africa will face Bangladesh at Oval, London in the Match 5 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament. This is South Africa’s second match in the tournament. South Africa had lost their previous encounter with England. On the other hand, Bangladesh is slated to play its first match in the tournament. Both teams will be facing each other after a gap of 8 years in the world cup. These two teams have clashed with each other at Dhaka in 2011 World Cup tournament where South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 206 runs.

South Africa has already lost the opening encounter to England. The team’s batting unit has struggled to score runs of late and their bowling unit has bailed out them. Bangladesh has a good experienced side but injuries to several players have been a cause of concern for the team. Both teams will be facing each other for the first time at Oval ground. South Africa had lost their last three one day matches held in England in 2017 whereas Bangladesh could manage to win only one encounter out of four matches played by them.