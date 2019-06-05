After splitting up with Lok Sabha polls gathbandhan partner Mayawati-led BSP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called the SP-BSP alliance a ‘Scientific experiment’ that did not succeed.

“I studied engineering in Mysore. As a science student, I know that all experiments do not always succeed. But still, we give it a trial and learn what is lacking,” Akhilesh said while talking to reporters.

He further said that his respect for BSP supremo remained intact even though both the parties have parted their ways and going to contest the upcoming by-polls individually.

Akhilesh on Tuesday announced that his party would contest all 11 Assembly bye-elections in the state after BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party has decided to contest these elections on its own following the poor performance of SP-BSP alliance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

While the gathbandhan had huge expectations, Samajwadi Party had got 5 seats in the state, while BSP got 10 taking the ‘mahagathbandhan’ tally to a dismal 15, far behind the BJP’s 62 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Replying to whether his party will again join hands with BSP in the state assembly elections in 2022, Akhilesh said, “We are fighting by-elections on our own. After consultation with senior party leaders, we will finalise the strategy for 2022.”

“We can have different paths and different working styles and I would extend my best wishes to everybody,” he added.