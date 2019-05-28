Ten people again lost their lives after consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to take stern action against the guilty. Prior to this, in February over 50 people had died in Saharanpur district of the state after consuming toxic liquor.

Police said on Tuesday that at least ten people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district. The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC). While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC. The death toll is feared to rise.

A senior government official said that Chief Minister Yogi has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot. The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.

It is remarkable that around 150 people had died from drinking toxic liquor in Assam in February. In the first fortnight of February, nearly 100 persons died in twin toxic liquor tragedies in Saharanpur district UP and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. In spite of these tragedies, state governments are unable to check such incidents.