‘Black Panther’ star Sterling K. Brown joins Blake Lively in the spy movie ‘The Rhythm Section’.

The movie is all set to resume its shooting from next month in Spain, following Lively’s on-set accident, confirmed Hollywood Reporter.

Filming on the movie was stopped after the ‘Green Lantern’ actress sustained a critical hand injury in December while doing a stunt.

The project is a contemporary adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels, which follows a woman (Lively) who assumes three different identities as she seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family, a flight that she was meant to be on.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions are producing the flick.

The movie is slated to release on February 22, 2019.