American singer Steven Tyler has opened up about how his ‘Aerosmith’ bandmates sent him to rehab in the 1980s.

According to a media report, the rock musician recently sat with Haute Living magazine and spoke about the band’s fame and his friction with the bandmates in 1988.In ’88 the management and bandmates “pulled an intervention” on Tyler, said the musician.

“They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation,” the musician said. However, Tyler seemed quite grateful to them for his sobriety and gave credit to his bandmates for it.

In a bid to help others, Tyler started a fund – named after the band’s hit ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’ – called ‘Janie’s Fund’ for abused and neglected girls.