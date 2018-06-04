Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of the process and idea of storytelling followed by the current crop of filmmakers in Bollywood.

He says never before has there been the kind of acceptance to the variety of films which are being made presently.

“The makings and the idea of story telling are so impressive these days that never before has there been an acceptance to the variety of films being made today.

“They are small and large budgeted, fantasy and real and they all have a value at the box-office,” Big B wrote in his blog.

The 75-year-old cine icon said the time for the Hindi film industry “right now” is good.

“The times for the Industry are well. The audience has developed a tremendous taste for the good and the blatant bad and they express it in volumes.

“Competition is strong, makings are tedious and the creative ideas are the very best. A moment of pride in our little world — a world that has always been the horse to be whipped but we are a strong world and we shall continue to survive and fight,” he added.

Amitabh is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, a trilogy with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is also prepping for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will be shot in Scotland.

“The preparations for the coming days loom large. In a couple, starts the large and expansive ‘Brahmastra’ and within days starts Sujoy Ghosh’s in Scotland and the Ayan Mukerji’s back again in Bulgaria,” he wrote.

The “Piku” star says that he would be sporting prosthetic make-up, which he calls “torture” for the look and trial of another two films.

“Tomorrow is a torture. Prosthetic make-up for two film looks and trials. That sticky beard that extra beard that head locks and the lot. I thought I had had a lifetime of it but no, there is always more to come,” he added.