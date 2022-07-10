Image: Agencies

The district Administration on Sunday stated that 63 people from Beed in Maharashtra got stranded during the Amarnath pilgrimage visit and later people were rescued and taken to Jammu, Srinagar, and other places.

The administration official quoted to ANI “ A flash of flood occurred following a cloudburst in that a total number of 63 pilgrims -39 from Dhamangav village and 24 from Parli city in Beed district. The pilgrims had got stranded near the Amarnath temple shrine.

As per the report, quoted by ANI the administration official said “ They have now been rescued and taken to places like Jammu, Srinagar, Baital, and Delhi and now they are safe.

The officials earlier said to ANI “ A flash of flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in which at least 16 people were killed and several others were missing due to the flood.