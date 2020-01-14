Striken with cancer, Ritu Nanda expires

Today happens to be a sad day for both the Kapoor and the Bachchan family because of the sad demise of Ritu Nanda, the sister of Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She passed away after battling with cancer. The 71-year-old took her last breath after a prolonged fight with cancer for 6 years. Ritu was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, post which she went to the US for treatment.

Hailing from the famous Kapoor family, Ritu got married to Rajan Nanda. They were blessed with two children namely Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda.

Ritu Nanda’s sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor shared the news of her demise on Instagram through a heartfelt post. Her post read as “My dearest, may your soul Rest In Peace.”

View this post on Instagram My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏💕🌸 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

Confirming the news of the demise of his daughter’s mother-in-law, Ritu’s samdhi and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father Amitabh Bachchan. Took to his blog and wrote “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s mother in law passed away suddenly at 1.15 am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.”

A few months ago, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda had spent quality time with their paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda and aunt Nitasha Nanda.

Ritu’s brother and veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news by saying, “Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today.”

Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi at the Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi this evening.