The Bombay High Court directed the city traffic police to submit a report on the steps it proposed to take to ease commuting woes in crowded market areas such as Crawford Market, Bhuleshwar and Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai.

A bench of justices Naresh Patil and G S Kulkarni also suggested that the traffic police join hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to crack down on the rampant unauthorised parking in such areas.

“Nobody cares about the rights of pedestrians. Just because one has a car, it doesn’t mean one can park it anywhere one likes,” the bench said, while hearing a PIL filed by city resident Rakesh Shukla over traffic congestion in south Mumbai.

The traffic police told the court it had formed a committee, which included an expert from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, to come up with remedial measures.

It also said the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, and the Assistant Commissioner, BMC, had conducted a joint survey of Crawford Market and other such congested areas in the city.

At this, the bench said the committee must hold a meeting at the earliest to come up with remedial proposals and it must submit a report on the same to the court.

In the last hearing, the bench had suggested that the traffic police restrict vehicular movement in the crowded market areas during the day.