These days there are laud attacks on Mumbai Police and its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His supporters demanded a CBI probe into the death of the actor citing several lapses on part of the Mumbai Police.

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, a lawyer who leads ‘a people’s movement’ for justice, said that Sushant’s death should be treated as one of ‘mysterious death’ until facts are ascertained by CBI. He was aforesaid that the word ‘suicide came within minutes of his death and it became defining narrative on the entire media.

He said, “The normal thing is to call it a mysterious death, investigate it and after you investigate it you may come to a conclusion that it’s a tragedy, it’s abetment to suicide, or it’s a foul murder. But how Mumbai Police come to that conclusion in a few minutes?

Meanwhile in this ongoing TV debates and social media attacks Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, “There was no need for a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter”. The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case, he said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

Later on, Rajput’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a tweet, demanded a CBI inquiry to understanding what “pressures” prompted Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide. Chakraborty said though she has “complete faith” in the government, a CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case.

Talking to media, Deshmukh said the Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor’s death and also recording statements of people concerned.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of more than two dozen people, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family members, as part of a probe into the suicide, which jolted the Hindi film industry. They have also summoned Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Bhatt and all other concerned people in this case.

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari cited “lapses” on part of the police and other aspects that Rajput allegedly changed 50 SIM cards on his phone. He said he has written to the Mumbai Police, which is investigating the actor’s death, regarding these aspects.

Police have said they have recorded the statements of dozens of people, including his family, friends, co-stars and close aides, in the investigations ordered by the Maharashtra government into the actor’s death on June 14. Police is further investigating this case but ongoing media trails are not giving fair chance to Police and government to do its probe asserted investigating team.