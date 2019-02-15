Sushil Chandra on Friday took charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, ECI has now two ECs-Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Born on May 15, 1957, Chandra is a 1980 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. In the IRS service, Chandra has rendered his service in various states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Acquiring his academic proficiency from Roorkee University and LLB from DAV College, Dehradun, Chandra has worked extensively in the areas of international taxation and investigation at various places.

Chandra brings rich experience from his position of Director of Investigation, Mumbai, and Director General (Investigation), Gujarat. Besides this, he has undergone various training programmes at Singapore, IIM Bangalore, and Wharton.

Prior to joining ECI, Chandra held the office of chairman in Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India and was also Member (Investigation), CBDT.