Sushma Swaraj came, saw, and conquered her detractors with good oratory skill, efficient administration and the image of a prominent public figure ready to help out people in distress. She brought a rare empathy and a human approach to the nation’s diplomacy. The Indian Diaspora condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and remembered her as a “caring” and “remarkable” leader. Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. The senior BJP leader was 67.

One of the most prolific politicians of India, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to the nation’s diplomacy, Swaraj’s sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief among Indians living in Houston, who remembered her as a charismatic and dynamic leader, and a woman of grit. She will be remembered for her leadership in opening up the external affairs ministry and consulates across the globe to any Indian who needed help, she was a living Goddess for those having their bread winner in under foreign control for some minor offence or captured for no fault of theirs. She took upon the task of bringing them back to India with her personal touch and that went a long way in projecting her image as a saviour in silence.

Recalling Swaraj’s efforts to get relief for 200 Indian students who were stranded at the University of Houston in floods triggered by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, it was her commendable swift action and the way how she involved and got into action to rescue them with the help of the Consulate General of India, Houston. It was indeed a super human effort of Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj, as External Affairs Minister, brought a sense of assertiveness in India’s diplomacy and was known for her prompt response on Twitter to address grievances of overseas Indians. We are all greatly saddened by Sushma Swaraj’s untimely passing. A lady of great grace and ability, she had served for five years as an outstanding External Affairs Minister.

With the passing of Sushma Ji, India has lost one of her greatest leaders who was able and capable to build bridges with the outside world. She was a globally recognized champion of human rights and expert in diplomacy, she represented the best of India and in global diplomatic circle she was an astute person. Her demise is an incalculable loss to India; her friends all around the globe and to diplomacy. She will be always revered and remembered for her inspirational eloquence in oratory like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. One of the most prolific politicians of India, Sushma Swaraj’s sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.

Swaraj was known for her erudition and patriotism, besides being hugely popular with admirers in all political parties and a source of inspiration for millions of Indians. Sushma Swaraj was a wonderful lady, always full of life, as she represented India on the world stage and fought tirelessly for her citizens. She will always be remembered for her warm friendship and wise counsel. Our hearts are broken by her loss. RIP Sushma Swaraj.

