External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she won’t contest next Lok Sabha poll due to health reasons.

The senior BJP leader told reporters here that she has “made up her mind” not to contest the elections.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next (Lok Sabha) elections,” the Vidisha MP said.

Swaraj, who has been a member of Parliament for several years, has also served as Delhi’s chief minister from October 13 to December 3, 1998. She was, in fact, Delhi’s first woman chief minister.

Sushma has held several important portfolios at the Centre. She had contested and won from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh in the last two Lok Sabha elections.