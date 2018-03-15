SYSKA invests Rs 170 cr to set up manufacturing units in India

SYSKA Group, a home grown brand specializing in lighting solutions with its LED Lights has invested approximately 170 crores in India.

With an aim to support government’s initiative of Make in India, SYSKA has set up over three manufacturing plants for its lighting products in the country. Headquartered in Pune, SYSKA is one of the few companies in its sector to invest heavily to start manufacturing plants in Shirwal, Rabale and Chakan.

SYSKA LED lights promote the creation of sustainable environment and also adoption of energy efficient lights. SYSKA is in line with government’s mission of Make in India for providing efficient lighting solutions.

The manufacturing plants will have a humongous production of lightings varying from bulbs, tube lights, panel lights, industrial lights etc. This investment by the SYSKA Group will also facilitate huge employment opportunities in the country.

“We have constantly tried to envisage and prioritize our investments in India with the aim to generate employment opportunities in the country making us the only Indian company in consumer electronics to invest heavily here. We are poised for phenomenal growth and are gearing up for a better India and a better tomorrow at SYSKA,” said director SYSKA Group, Rajesh Uttamchandani.

SYSKA currently has three manufacturing units in the country and is planning to invest in a few more plants in the near future. SYKSA has invested about Rs. 150 crores in the Shirwal plant, which is mega project under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India and are in the process of land allocation to the tune of 5 acres in Shirwal MIDC. The production capacity of the plant would be 30 lakh units per month and it will employ around 1000 employees.

The company has invested of about Rs. 10 crores on a plant size of 40,000 sq ft at Chakan. The plant is currently running and producing around 700-1000 units of industrial lights per day of 12 hours shift, which we are planning to increase to 3000 units per day. SYSKA has also invested about Rs. 10 crores on a plant size of 20,000 sq. ft. at Thane MIDC, Rabale. The plant is currently running and producing around 7 lakhs bulbs and 20,000 Panel lights a month. The Rabale plant has one of its kind R&D and testing lab with NABL accreditation.