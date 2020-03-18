On Wednesday afternoon a tanker carrying inflammable liquid caught fire at Shil Phata in Thane. The fire was brought under control within couple of hours, said chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell Santosh Kadam.

After the tanker caught fire, there were two explosions and it fallen on its side.

The tanker driver, who received minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on Shil Mhape road.

Fire brigade officials said the tanker was carrying some kind of “highly inflammable material” but it was not petrol or diesel, and further probe was on.