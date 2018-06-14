National award-winning actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is all set to make her directorial debut with a Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film.

The plotline of the film and other cast members has not yet been revealed.

It will be jointly produced by Rising Star Entertainment, Eros International, Pankaj Razdaz, and Ravi Walia.

The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The news was broken by a noted trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote, ” Tannishtha Chatterjee turns director… Her directorial debut to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui… Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan… Film to go on floors this year.”

The actor-turned-director is best known for her performance in British film ‘Brick Lane’. The drama was an adaptation of Monica Ali’s best-selling novel o the same name.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin is currently working on a couple of projects such as ‘Ghoomketu’, ‘Mukkabaaz’, ‘Thackeray’, and ‘Genius’.