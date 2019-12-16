A 13-year-old boy, who absconded from his home in Mumbai since December 4 was traced in Kerala after ten 10 days on December 13, police has said.

According to police, the teen, a resident of Goregaon was missing since December 4. Police said, the boy travelled from his home to Vakola to meet his mother who worked as domestic help. Also, his father who works at a private firm had gone for work and was not aware that his son had left home.

When his mother came to know that he had travelled alone to Vakola, she scolded him for his action. Later on, the boy got upset over the scolding, following which he took a bus from Vakola and reached Kurla. From there, he travelled to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla and boarded a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train.

Police said when the boy did not reach home on the same date,his parents filed a missing complaint at the Vakola police station. After that, the police started their investigation. Firstly,the police checked all the CCTV footage of the area. However, they failed to locate the boy.

On December 13 when the boy’s mother received a missed call from an unknown number, she immediately informed the police about the unknown number.

Senior inspector of Vakola police station Kailash Awhad dialed the number and a man picked the call and said a boy, who seemed clueless, gave the woman’s number to him. The man also informed the police that the boy was speaking from Thiruvananthapuram and he did not know the local language. From the help of the number, police formed a team and then went to Thiruvananthapuram and rescued the boy last Saturday.