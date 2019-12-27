Due to the insecurity in private banks, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is likely to withdraw accounts of police department from a private bank and transfer the same to a nationalised bank.

Uddhav Thackeray may transfer the Maharashtra police department’s salary accounts from Axis bank to a government sector bank (SBI). However, the final decision has yet not been taken. Also the fate of Axis bank will be sealed after the cabinet expansion later this month.

After the CM’s announcement about the transfer of accounts, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis bank to a nationalised bank.

During the tenure of former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis who had transferred the police department’s salary accounts from SBI to Axis bank where his wife holds a senior position. The decision of Fadnavis in the matter has stirred a controversy around the state.

On Fadnavis’ step, a Nagpur-based activist, Mohnish Jabalpure had filed a petition with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last August in which he alleged that the shift was motivated by the then CM’s personal reasons.

When AV contacted Jabalpure about this, he said, “The accounts were shifted at the behest of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also his wife Amruta Fadnavis is the vice-president and corporate head (Western India) at Axis Bank. He also claimed that while Axis Bank benefitted from the move, it caused a huge loss to the public sector bank. I just want to ask what if the private bank stops functioning? Would the government get back the salaries of the policemen? The Fadnavis government has done many acts of corruption while they were in power.”

Reportedly, the state had been witnessing a political drama between the two strong parties, BJP and Shiv Sena after their alliance broke. According to sources,the current CM has taken this decision due to internal political tussle.

When we contacted NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on this, he said, “This step has not been taken due to internal rivalry. The Fadnavis government had transferred accounts of police officials to Axis bank which is against the policy. The government institutions must hold accounts with nationalised banks.”

“Since Fadnavis’s wife is employed with Axis bank, a favour was done to her by transferring the salary accounts of Maharashtra police departments. This was against the policy of the state. Fadnavis has misused his position as CM. However, the current government will ensure and follow the rules which will be beneficial for the people”.

It is hoped that loss making public sector banks could gain valid profit out of the current situation. Let us hope that in future, the ruling Chief Minister would stick to the policy of having salary accounts of all government departments in Nationalised banks.