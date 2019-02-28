The Thane district administration in Maharashtra has asked officials concerned to ensure fool proof arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar conducted a review of poll preparedness in the district on Wednesday and asked the officials to make sure the polling staff was imparted sufficient training of their election-related works.

He asked them to ensure all necessary facilities at the polling booths, including ramps for the disabled, and cent per cent completion of the voter identification cards.

This time, there will be 6,488 polling stations in the district as against 5,681 during the last Lok Sabha polls, an per an official statement.

The district has 60,93,087 voters, including 33,21,790 males, 27,70,957 females and 340 transgenders, it said.

The collector reiterated the need for increasing the poll percentage this time.

The district had recorded 38.52 per cent polling in 2009 and 51.56 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides, there was 47.93 per cent polling in the 2009 state Assembly polls and 50.65 per cent in 2014, as per the official data.