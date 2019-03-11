There has been a 10.53 per cent increase in the number of voters in Thane district since the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Monday.

The total number of people in the district eligible to vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls stood at 60,94,308 (60.94 lakh), including 33,22,965 (33.22 lakh) men, or about 54 per cent of the electorate, he said.

The number of transgender voters in the district had increased from 32 in 2014 to 340 this time, the collector informed.

The district’s electorate included 3,883 persons with disabilities (PwD) and booths would have ramps and palanquins (litter) with volunteers to help such voters, he added.

If required, transport would be arranged for such voters from their residence to the polling booth, Narvekar said.

He added the figures of physically-disabled voters might increase as data related to them was being collected currently.

The district has three Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, and a staff of 62,000 would be deployed to conduct polls, he said.