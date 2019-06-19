Yoga plays a very important role in our lives. It makes us fit and healthy. However, very few people know about it.

Yoga is a panacea for all types of physical, mental, emotional, psychic, and psychological imbalances. In the famous documentary on mediation ‘Spiritual Reality: Journey Within’, many benefits of yoga have been enumerated upon. The documentary reveals how yoga replenishes and rejuvenates a yogi physically, mentally, and spiritually. In the state of perfect yoga, one receives abundant cosmic energy, which heals, energizes, and rejuvenates each and every cell, nerve, and organ of the physical, mental and spiritual body of a human. It cleanses the body of all its ills and toxins that might develop into some fatal ailments.

Yoga is very easy to do; basic yoga can be done anywhere. However, advanced yoga must be done under the care of an expert.

Many organisations such as Patanjali under the aegis of Baba Ramdev in India have contributed to its spread in recent times.

Yoga has become quite popular in the entire world today, especially in the western countries because of its wholesomeness.

We must practice yoga for a healthy, happy and fulfilling life. It is a wonderful alternative healing therapy for any disease.

The practice of yoga is something that has the power to heal the entire body. It is the best medicine that any doctor can ever give you and that for any kind of disease that you are suffering from. In India, yoga day is celebrated every year on June 21, which came into being in the year 2015 with the genuine effort made by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. This tradition is 5000 years old. It embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.” — Narendra Modi, UN General Assembly, September 2014.

To promote this important day and to help people know the significance of this day, every school and college organises for essay-writing competitions on Yoga day. Students prepare for the best essay on their part and it also helps in a way to spread awareness about the significance of including yoga in their everyday life.

Yoga is more than just burning your calories and toning your muscles. It is a mind-body workout where you have strengthening and stretching poses along with deep breathing techniques to relax your mind and body. There are more than a hundred different forms of yoga. Some are fast paced and intense. Others are gentle and relaxing. Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition. It embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being. The word ‘yoga’ literally means ‘union’. Through yoga, you can explore profoundly the very mechanics of life.

Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitate: