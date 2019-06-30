When in 1986, the Bhopal disaster caused by the Union Carbide killed 3,787 and affected government disagreeing 5 lakhs Indians, a man lacking minimal moral ethics joined hands with the perpetrators of a heinous crime and finally has emerged as the paid agent of Jihadist criminal and most possibly Pakistani spy agency ISI.

So-called British journalist David Bergman, in September 1986 during his younghood at the age of 21, was arrested in violation of India’s Foreigners Act and National Security Act and was accused of working for Union Carbide.

After many years, it has been proved that Bergman is not only a man of moral decay but someone who can become a propagandist in favour of jihadist, more precisely Islamic State (ISIS). He is the husband of Barrister Sara Hossain, granddaughter of an anti-Indian Pakistani lawyer.

Being living in Britain, David Bergman, although portrays himself to be a journalist, in reality, does not have any job. Decades back, the only job he had was with a British TV program production company named Twenty Twenty. However, during these long years, he does not have any affiliation with any western newspapers, although he has served with a Bangladeshi newspaper named the New Age, which is known for its anti-Indian and pro-Islamist editorial policies.

In Dhaka, the New Age is known as a second-tier daily newspaper with pro-Pakistan and pro-Jihadist bias, possibly because of this particular reason the New Age has found their best ally in David Bergman.

The founder of the New Age, Enayatuallah Khan was a diehard pro-China and anti-India journalist.

During his days in the New Age, David Bergman dedicatedly confronted Bangladesh’s relentless effort in trying the war criminals. Bergman did not leave any stone upturned in defaming the international criminal court (ICC), which has handed down the death penalty to several prominent war criminals, including tough ranking leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

The ICC had to convict David Bergman for his dubious role as well as foul bids of making the trial process controversial.

Although Bergman lives a comfortable life in Sadiq Khan’s London, no-one knows where he is getting the expenditures from. It is anticipated that he is under the payroll of the Pakistani spy agency ISI.

Bergman, being rejected by the British media, has set up an account with BlogSpot-a notorious place of propaganda, against the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government. He even does not spare the Bangladeshi agencies which are fighting against radical Islam and terrorism.

Recently David Bergman was hired by a man named Md. Shahid Uddin Khan, a fugitive criminal facing red notice issued by Interpol. According to media reports, Md. Shahid Uddin Khan is the founder of Islamic State(ISIS) as well as a business associate of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. Bergman is publishing propaganda materials in his blog portraying Shahid Uddin Khan as an angel and victim of Sheikh Hasina government.

It may be mentioned here that on May 25, 2019, the front-ranking British newspaper The Sunday Times had exposed Shahid Uddin Khan through a report titled ‘Tory donor charged with arms dealing and funding terrorism’. Subsequently, Khan’s activities were exposed by Indian, Bangladeshi, and International media.

In 2009, Shahid Uddin Khan entered Britain with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters and had invested millions of dirty money under visa tier-1. He has also been funding Islamic State and jihadist activities.

According to newspaper reports, prior to the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, Khan sent thousands of dollars to his jihadist counterpart from Dubai. He has also been actively plotting terrorist attacks inside Bangladesh and India. That possibly makes Khan the best ally of David Bergman because both of them want the destruction of India and re-establish Pakistan’s influence on Bangladesh.

By Muzaffar Ahmad Noori Bajwa

(The author is the Editor of The Eastern Herald. Follow him on twitter @MANooriBajwa)

