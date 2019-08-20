For few hours today I was guest Editor of Afternoon Voice, an English daily of Mumbai. As we all know the main task of editor is to pen down his thoughts, today I got an opportunity to do so. Well! I will obviously write about my favourite political leader because he has not only changed lives of people but brought new breeze in the country.

Not as BJP leader but as a citizen of this country I have many reasons to love my PM Modi, more than that I feel honored to be part of his political party BJP and privileged to work under his kind guidance and fulfill his dreams of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. Loving some one is not a compulsion it comes from the core of the heart and heart is such a vital inner part of our body in which one can’t put any impurities. By heart I can say I love my leader for his honesty, simplicity, idealism and credibility. Some peoples say “ Modi is like this, that etc “. So, no one can help them, because their hearts are full of hatreds and doubts. Modiji is loved not in his country only but allover world for his idealism. He speaks and uses his own brain to think (Not like some other Indian PMs). He didn’t request for Visa when America rejected it few years ago. America requested him to have a visit. He said “I will make such a wonderful India that all Americans will stand in queue to get a Visa of India.” The Prime Minister of Japan follows only 4 people on Twitter; Narendra Modi is one of them. He has given a free hand to the Indian army in case of attacks by Pak Army and to attack their check posts on the LoC. This basically conveys Pak that India is not at all weaker!

He respects Indian traditions and cultures.(He was on a fast on the account of Navratri festival and still he reverberated Madison Square with his speech.)

He bowed down in respect at the steps of parliament. He respects his work and work place. Modi, came from a humble family and went up the ladder step by step to reach this top post. His journey to this position is one of inspiration to many. Modi talks the language of the masses. Never strays from the subject. There is clarity in his address and very careful in selection of topics for discussion. He takes issues dear to youths such as, science, technology and economy. He places himself as the only leader to take India to the ultimate goal of Super power. He smashes the entire opposition unfit to do so, without naming any. He projected himself as a darling of Non Resident Indians and his address to the audience in foreign countries evoked great interests in our country. His importance to science, and technology, the encouragement given to ISRO, DRDO, and Bhabha Atomic energy has created a positive impression on the people.

He takes issues very dear to common man, swatch, potable water, sanitation, health, farmer’s woes, etc., and takes every care to solve them. Constructed more than two crore toiĺets, issued health insurance to all the poor at a very nominal premium, made the existing crop insurance even more farmer friendly, providing potable water at a very nominal rates at railway station for commuters, etc are some of the works appreciated by the people. He is mesmerizing while addressing the audience. There is no leader who can compete with him in public speech, in the opposition rank.

All these and more have made people love Modi ji dearly. I will conclude saying, when you are working under the able leadership half of your journey screams with success.. I will and I can make difference under his guidance.

-Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

(Editor of The Day)

