Close on the heels of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking action against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath said on Thursday that only those who were “senseless” would seek action against him.

Kamal Nath, also Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, said on Thursday, “Those who are demanding legal action against me for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by inciting religious sentiments to appeal for votes have lost their senses in the politics of religion.”

It is worth mentioning that a delegation of the BJP on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and demanded legal action against Nath for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct “by inciting religious sentiments to appeal for votes” in run up to the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

“They have lost their senses in the politics of religion. They have come down to the politics of video and WhatsApp. I am not afraid of it as people will not be influenced by it. The truth is in front of all (Dharm ki rajniti mein ye baukhla gaye hain. Ye video aur WhatsApp ki rajniti par utar aaye hain. Mujhe iski chinta nahi hai. Kyoki janta in sab baat se prabhavit hone waali nahi hai. Sacchai sabke saamne hai),” Kamal Nath told agencies.

The BJP delegation also accused the Congress leader of bribing voters ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking to the media outside the Nirvachan Bhawan here, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that several issues pertaining to the breach of the Model Code of Conduct by the Congress were raised. “The Congress’ secularism-tactic is creating division in the society for electoral gains and violates Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” he added.

The controversy broke out in the poll-bound state when the BJP shared a video of Kamal Nath speaking with a gathering of Muslim clerics, telling them to bear with the RSS’ tactics till the election-day, following which the Congress would “deal with them.”

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 in a single-phase, and results will be declared on December 11.