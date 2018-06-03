Director Rajkumar Hirani on Sunday presented the audience the first song from his upcoming biopic ‘Sanju’.

The song, titled ‘Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya’, features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in a happy-go-lucky mood and can be seen grooving to singers Sonu Nigam and Sonu Nigam’s voices.

In the song, Ranbir can be seen lip-syncing to a woman’s voice which is kind of comical. The song has been composed by Rohan-Rohan and written by Puneet.

Sharing the song, Sonam took to Twitter and wrote, “Groove to #Badhiya as #RanbirKapoor and I bring back the 80s’ romance! Listen to it here- http://bit.ly/Badhiya-VideoSong . #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms @TSeries @PuneetVuneet @rohanrohanmusic @SunidhiChauhan”

The song definitely gives us a major throwback of the 80’s romance.

The trailer of the film – which showcases the life of Sanjay Dutt has been receiving tremendous appreciation by the viewers.

The uncanny resemblance of the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star and Sanjay in the posters and teaser has got fans extremely excited about the film.

Penned and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to release on June 29.

Watch it here: