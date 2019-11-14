A 30-year-old Ticket Checker (TC) of Central Railways (CR) was assaulted by a 19-year-old commuter who was traveling without a ticket at Ulhasnagar station on Tuesday.

As per the report, the TC Mahesh Kumar caught the accused Aalam Sheikh around 5.30 PM on platform 2 and fined him Rs. 260.

An RPF of Central Railway said, “He probably did not have enough money and hence Kumar was writing a memo to hand him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when Sheikh started beating Kumar. Sheikh tried to flee but the police caught him.”

The officer said the accused was arrested under section 353 and 333 of the Indian Railway Act.