The ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the DMK today echoed in the assembly when the main opposition party wanted to raise the former’s district visits in the floor of the house with the chair denying permission to debate the matter.

Speaker C Dhanapal’s denial of permission citing house rules prompted the M K Stalin led DMK and its allies, Congress and IUML, to stage a walkout of the house even as the Chair repeatedly insisted that he was only going by the rules.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly wanted to raise Purohit’s frequent visits to districts, where the latter meets state government officials, but Dhanapal said the house rules forbid any discussion on the Governor.

To this, Stalin said in the past this particular rule had been relaxed for a debate on the governor, to which the Speaker responded by saying that practice of relaxation of the particular rule was no more in vogue.

Stalin said he was taking up the issue in the interest of state’s autonomy and was talking for the ruling AIADMK too.

With Stalin’s repeated attempts to raise the issue going futile and the chair remaining firm on not allowing a debate, the DMK leader announced a walkout from the house with his MLAs joining him.

Later, Congress and IUML also trooped out of the house.

While DMK has been steadfast in opposing the Governor’s district visits saying it amounted to ‘interfering’ in states’ autonomy, they have also been staging black flag protests against the same.

The DMK had held a “siege Raj Bhavan,” stir here on June 23 demanding Purohit’s resignation and said the party would intensify the protest if he continued to hold review meetings with government officials in various districts.

Taking exception to DMK’s continuing protests against Purohit’s district visits, the Raj Bhavan had issued an official release in which it cited a legal provision providing for seven years imprisonment to those ‘restraining’ the Governor from exercising any of the lawful powers.

Condemning the Raj Bhavan statement, the DMK has asserted that it would continue to fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s autonomy.