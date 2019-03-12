Actor Tom Holland may treat his fans with a new film soon as he is in talks to star in the Russo brothers’ adaptation of American author Nico Walker’s ‘Cherry’.

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ fame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the upcoming film, reported an online portal.

It will be scripted by Jessica Goldberg, who has earlier adapted the novel ‘Exit West’ for the brothers’ studio AGBO and was also the creator and executive producer of Hulu series ‘The Path’.

The brother duo will also produce along with AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

AGBO acquired the rights to Nico Walker’s best-seller ‘Cherry’ in August. The film is set to go on floors this summer.

‘Cherry’ tells the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD and became addicted to opioids and began robbing banks, which eventually lands him in jail.

Walker was caught and convicted in 2011 and is currently in jail. He is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Holland has previously worked with the Russo brothers on several Marvel films, including ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and the upcoming ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Apart from starring in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Holland is all set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, which releases this summer.