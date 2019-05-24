Four members of a family of died in flood in Oman. Torrential rains caused flash floods in the area.

According the Gulf News reports, bodies of four Indians were found in a flooded area. Rescue authorities launched a massive search operation to trace six missing members of an Indian healthcare worker’s family. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that they retrieved four bodies of them in affected area.

The family of the Indian healthcare worker on Saturday went on a picnic to the Wadi Bani Khalid. This is about 200 kilometres from Muscat. They were trapped inside their vehicle due to torrential rains.

According reports, the family head managed to leave the vehicle and survived by clutching to a palm tree. His parents, wife and three children have since been missing. They were swept away by flood water. Omani authorities have launched a massive-scale search operation to trace them since Saturday.

It is remarkable that Oman has experienced heavy rains that resulted in blocking several roads and stranding many people in the past few days. Authorities have rescued several people who were trapped inside cars in flooded areas.