Reacting to the ongoing attacks on Shiv Sena and the Thackrey family, Aaditya Thackeray said relentless critical comments coming out of the rebel camp in Maharashtra have only unmasked their hatred and jealousy against the party leadership and his family.

Speaking to the media, he said “traitors” have gone away and those who feel Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is a good human being are still with the party, which lost power last month after a section of MLAs rebelled against the leadership.

Asked about the reasons behind rebel Sena MLAs as well as other leaders making several allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya said, “This rebellion has unmasked their hatred, jealousy and anger against us. The truth is thus coming out. It also means every one of them (rebels) used to lie when they claimed to have respect towards the Thackeray family.”

While talking to Afternoon Voice the former minister said “it is not surprising but sad, they are exposing their loyalties. They were always opportunists, being with the party and now out of the party what they looked for is an opportunity for their survival’. Hitting out at the rebels, Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, said “The traitors have gone away from us, but original Shiv Sena workers are still with the party.” Uddhav Thackeray camp assured of support by north Indians in Mumbai at meeting

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was assured of support by representatives of north Indian residents at a meeting held at Shiv Sena Bhavan here. The meeting is viewed as the Shiv Sena’s attempt to secure its support base among north Indians, a significant vote bank that can swing the outcome of upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has been under Sena’s control for three decades. During their interaction with Thackeray, the north Indian representatives expressed their support to the Sena chief and his camp.