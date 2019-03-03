American rapper Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account shortly after denying that he cheated on beau and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

However, his Twitter account is still active. The 26-year-old rapper has not explained the reason for deleting his account from the photo-sharing application.

On late Thursday afternoon, an leading online portal had reported that Kylie had accused Travis of cheating, which prompted the rapper to cancel his show in Buffalo, New York and remain in Los Angeles, where the couple got into an argument.

However, hours later, his rep told People that the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper had “strongly” denied any allegations of cheating and also insisted that there is no fight between the duo.

“The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness,” the rep explained.

The the media report came hours after Travis took to his Twitter handle and announced that he had rescheduled his concert due to illness.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” he had tweeted earlier.

The allegation comes at a difficult time for Kylie, who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis.

The cheating allegations come a few days after another online portal had reported that Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a 10-month-old daughter True Thompson, over allegations that he cheated on her with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Tristan, who had allegedly cheated on Khloe even before that, denied the reports, while Jordyn opened up about it during Friday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’, claiming that Tristan kissed her at a party, but adamantly denied having sex with him. She also said that she had apologized to Khloe.

On the work front, Travis is currently on the second leg of his ‘Astroworld’ tour.