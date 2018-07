Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi NCR on Sunday. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

People in the national capital region reported feeling light tremors. Punjab, Haryana and J&K also felt the aftermath of the quake, a MeT Department official confirmed.

“The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale,” the official said.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.