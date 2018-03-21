Myanmar’s first democratically elected President resigns

President of Myanmar, Htin Kyaw, announced his retirement from the post amidst concerns about his health over the last few months.

A post on his official Facebook page read, “Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018.”

Htin Kyaw was the country’s first civilian president after Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, won the historical elections in March 2016, ending the decades of military dictatorship.

With constitution barring Aung San Suu Kyi from holding the post of the president, she nominated her childhood friend and close confidante Htin Kyaw as the country’s president.

His resignation has come at a time when Myanmar and State Consellor Aung San Suu Kyi, are dogged by the issue of alleged military violence in the Rakhine state, leading to an exodus of tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to bordering Bangladesh.

According to various media reports, the presidential post will be filled within seven working days in line with the Article 73 (b) Myanmar’s constitution.