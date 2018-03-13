Turkey approves controversial changes to election laws

Turkey’s parliament has approved changes to Turkey’s electoral laws that critics say are aimed at helping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan consolidate power and could lead to election fraud.

The changes were approved Tuesday after an all-night session that resulted in altercations between nationalist and main opposition lawmakers.

Turkey faces elections next year, when Erdogan will need to secure 51 percent of the vote to remain at the helm.

The changes would allow Erdogan’s ruling party to enter a formal alliance with the nationalist party, permitting the smaller party to gain parliamentary seats even if it fails to pass the 10-percent electoral threshold.

In turn, Erdogan would secure the nationalists’ continued support.

The opposition fears other amendments approved Tuesday will pave the way to voting fraud.