The British actor Robert Pattinson while talking about his blockbuster Twilight revealed that “it was a massive turning point in my life”, adding that “I wasn’t entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie”.

Talking to agencies about his favourite memory from the sets of Twilight, Pattinson said “The whole thing” was his favourite memory, adding, “That first movie was great.”

It has been over a decade since the vampire love story ‘Twilight’ hit the theatres starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

The movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit making the actors overnight sensation.

The Remember Me actor also spoke about his latest flick ‘Damsel’ in which he plays Samuel, a hopeless romantic who travels around the world to be with his lover Penelope.

Robert Pattinson will be seen next in ‘Damsel’, a western comedy period film, opposite Mia Wasikowska which is scheduled to release on June 22, 2018.