Two mild quakes hit Nepal within a gap of five minutes on Tuesday, but there were no reports of any damage to property or casualties, officials said on Wednesday.

First termor of 4.4-magnitude was recorded at 4.20 pm and its epicentre was at Dolakha district, about 150-km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre.

The second quake of 4.1-magnitude occurred at 4.25 pm and its epicentre was at Sindhupalchowk district, 100 km north of Kathmandu, it said.

Both of the tremors were aftershocks of the Gorkha earthquake of 2015, officials said, adding that so far, there were no reports of any damage to the property or casualties in the incidents.

The massive earthquake in Nepal in April, 2015 created havoc in the Himalayan nation, killing over 10,000 people and injuring nearly 22,000 people. Gorkha and Nuwakot were the worst-hit districts.