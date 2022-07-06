Image : Agencies

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday while speaking to the media stated that after resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra he had given the responsibility to handle the party to Eknath Shinde but he backstabbed Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena chief was addressing its Sena workers and Thackeray stated that “ He gave Shinde the responsibility of the party”. It is also stated Shinde backstabbed him to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

While speaking to the media Shiv Sena Chief Thackeray also said “Shinde to whom I have given the responsibility of the party backstabbed me, while NCP and Congress remained with us. It is painful to see that those (MLAs and ministers) who won due to Sena workers and got everything has left him”.

In the month of June, Eknath Shinde formed a group of Sena MLAs against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Shinde received the majority of votes which made him win the poll before the floor test.

The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin in which 164 votes were polled in favor of Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition.